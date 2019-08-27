Great Wolf Lodge in Scottsdale set to open on September 18

A brand-new indoor waterpark is just about ready to open its doors in Scottsdale.

There's a flurry of activity at the Great Wolf Lodge, an 85,000 square foot waterpark that is set to open ahead of time Developers broke ground just 18 months ago, and the almost two-acre indoor waterpark, adventureland, and hotel is set to open on September 18, more than a week earlier than they originally thought.

"We can't wait to open the doors to the guests," said General Manager Brian Johnson.

The Scottsdale location will be the 18th Great Wolf Lodge in the U.S., and officials said Scottsdale was a perfect fit.

"When you're looking at one of the largest metropolitan cities in the United States, why not?:" Johnson said.

Great Wolf Lodge touts itself as the ultimate staycation. The whole waterpark, because of its state-of-the-art filtration system, will only use as much water as an Olympic pool. It will also have 13 waterslides, ranging from the fun to the thrilling.