Officials with City of Austin announce cancellation of SXSW
AUSTIN, Texas - City and county leaders will be updating the public about the status of upcoming spring events, including SXSW.
MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH
Mayor Steve Adler and other city leaders will be providing the community with information and answering questions about how city and county operations concerning the recent coronavirus outbreak. The conference is set to begin at 3:30 p.m.
---------
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE!
---------
Officials remind everyone that they can help prevent the spread of all respiratory viruses, including influenza and COVID-19, by following these measures:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- If people feel unwell they should contact their primary care provider before going to a clinic, urgent care or emergency department, to prevent any potential spread.