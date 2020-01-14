Ohio doctor gives patients adorable hand-drawn cartoons after surgery

An Ohio doctor surprises his young surgery patients with hand-drawn dressings that feature the children’s favorite characters.

After surgery, Dr. Robert Parry, of Akron Children’s Hospital, draws on fresh dressings as “a way to give his young patients a piece of himself,” according to the hospital.

“...to let them know, ‘You’re not just somebody I operated on,” Parry said.

Dr. Robert Parry, of Akron Children’s Hospital, surprises his young surgery patients with hand-drawn dressings that feature the children’s favorite characters. (Photo: Akron Children's Hospital)

The doctor is known around the hospital for his boxes of colored pens and pencils.

“Although the pen may not be mightier than the scalpel, pediatric surgeon Dr. Robert Parry always takes a moment to make sure a scar isn’t the only lasting memory of a child’s surgical procedure,” the hospital said in a Facebook post.

“He surprises them with a hand-drawn dressing featuring a character or something that personally interests them,” the post read.

Some of the characters that he’s drawn for his young patients include Minnie Mouse, Olaf from “Frozen,” Stewie from “Family Guy,” among other popular characters.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.