Ohio father fatally shoots 16-year-old daughter after mistaking her for intruder

A man fatally shot his 16-year-old daughter in the family's Ohio home after he mistook her for an intruder, according to what the girl's mother told police.

The mother called 911 after the shooting around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday and said the father had shot at someone he thought was breaking into the house after the security system was activated, authorities said.

In a recording of the 911 call, the father asks his daughter what she was doing, and both parents beg for the girl, Janae Hairston, to wake up.

RELATED: Florida driver accused of hit-and-run crash that killed 2 kids causes scene in courtroom

The daughter was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later, authorities said.

Advertisement

The shooting remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed.