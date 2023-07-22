Ohio man falls to his death after cliff-jumping at Utah lake

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Marble and Glen Canyons, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SAT 5:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SAT 3:00 PM MST until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park

Ohio man falls to his death after cliff-jumping at Utah lake

By Chris Williams
Published 
Utah
FOX TV Stations
74b81fa2- article

Lake Powell (Credit: National Park Service)

KANE COUNTY, Utah - An Ohio man fell to his death while cliff-jumping at an Utah lake Thursday. 

The National Park Service identified the victim as 36-year-old Cory Ryan Ehrnschwender of Cincinnati, Ohio. 

Authorities said Ehrnschwender was cliff-jumping at Lake Powell within the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

Witnesses said he jumped from a height of approximately of 50-feet but did not resurface once going into the water. Authorities were called, and crews conducted a search. On Friday, after using a side sonar, crews found and recovered his body. 

An autopsy is being conducted. 

RELATED: Indiana woman dies at Utah national park amid summer heat

The incident remains under investigation by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office and National Park Service. 

"The National Park Service and Kane County Sheriff’s Office express our condolences to the victim’s family and friends," NPS said in an online news release

Cliff-jumping is prohibited in the area from a height of 15 feet or more from the surface of the water. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 