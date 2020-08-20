Ohio officer rescues puppy trapped in hot vehicle

A police officer in Miami Township, Ohio, smashed a car window to rescue an unresponsive puppy lying on the floor of the vehicle on August 16.

The temperature reached 86 degrees that day, police wrote on Facebook.

“Officer Howard was dispatched to a puppy locked in a vehicle for more than an hour on an 86-degree day. She found that the puppy was unresponsive in the floor of the car and see what she does next,” the Facebook post said.

Animal control took custody of the puppy, the post said, and are handling the case.