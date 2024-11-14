Expand / Collapse search

'Old military style mortar' Goodwill donation prompts Mesa bomb squad response

Updated  November 14, 2024 4:39pm MST
    • The donation of what appears to be an "old military style mortar" was donated to a Mesa Goodwill, the police department said.
    • The donation prompted a bomb squad response, however.

MESA, Ariz. - What appears to be an "old military style mortar" was donated to a Goodwill in Mesa, the police department said on Thursday afternoon.

The donation prompted a bomb squad to respond to the store at Dobson and Guadalupe roads around 4 p.m. on Nov. 14 to make sure there was no threat.

The store, along with others in the area, were evacuated for precautionary reasons.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.

