'Old military style mortar' Goodwill donation prompts Mesa bomb squad response
MESA, Ariz. - What appears to be an "old military style mortar" was donated to a Goodwill in Mesa, the police department said on Thursday afternoon.
The donation prompted a bomb squad to respond to the store at Dobson and Guadalupe roads around 4 p.m. on Nov. 14 to make sure there was no threat.
The store, along with others in the area, were evacuated for precautionary reasons.
