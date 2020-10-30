Olmost The Weekend: A Halloween scavenger hunt in Downtown Mesa to celebrate the spooky season

A scavenger hunt in Downtown Mesa is getting people of all ages into the Halloween spirit.

At the Strange Encounters scavenger hunt, people may come across some truly not-so-ordinary things, like a pumpkin climber, a scary dinosaur, or some creepy figures.

"I just love watching them be excited, looking at the work, talking about it, and discover things," said Cindy Ornstein, Executive Director of Mesa Arts Center.

People of all ages can roam along Main Street in Downtown Mesa to get a glimpse of the spooky artwork displayed outside, as well as in storefronts.

"There are 15 installations with whimsical pumpkin characters and little felt mice doing all kinds of fun. There is pumpkin carvings. It's really fantastic," said Ornstein.

The person behind the creative installations is sculptor and pumpkin carver Ray Villafane. Ornstein says it is their first time doing an exhibition of Villafane's work.

"Ray [Villafane] visited the sites, and he found his inspiration in the location, what it looked like and what it did," said Ornstein.

Each display is unique, and to add some fun with the installations, ¤people can join in on the Strange Encounters scavenger hunt. To do so, anyone can download the map from the Mesa Arts Center website, or pick one up at one of the stores in Downtown Mesa. The key is to identify the mice dressed up as trick-or-treaters in 10 out of the 15 installations for a chance to win a prize.

The scavenger hunt goes through Nov. 8.

Strange Encounters in Downtown Mesa

http://www.mesaartscenter.com/strangeencounters