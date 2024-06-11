Expand / Collapse search
One of Arizona's top chefs wins prestigious James Beard Award

By
June 11, 2024
Food and Drink
FOX 10 Phoenix

One of AZ's top chefs wins James Beard Award

PHOENIX - One of Arizona's top chefs was a big winner at the James Beard Awards.

At the awards ceremony in Chicago on Monday night, chef Rene Andrade won the award for Best Chef in the Southwest.

He's the owner of Bacanora in Phoenix, located near 13th and Grand avenues.

This is a very prestigious award in the foodie community, often referred to as "the Oscars of food."

Another local chef was named as a finalist.

Chef Crystal Kass from Valentine in Phoenix was nominated for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker.

The nonprofit describes itself on its website as, "The James Beard Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to celebrate, support, and elevate the people behind America’s food culture and champion a standard of good food anchored in talent, equity, and sustainability."

