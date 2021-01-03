One dead, another injured in Circle K shooting near 59th Ave and McDowell

Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting at a Circle K near 59th Avenue and McDowell that left one man dead on Jan. 2.

Another man was taken to the hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound, officials say.

Police received calls about the shooting shortly before 9 PM Saturday night.

Officers found the injured man once they arrived at the scene.

No other details have been revealed about the deceased victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

