One pedestrian dead, another seriously injured in I-17 accident

An accident on the I-17 northbound in Phoenix has left one person dead and another seriously injured early Monday morning.

The I-17 NB is closed at Indian School Road after DPS officials say two people on foot were hit.

One woman was pronounced dead on the scene, and the second person, a 30-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

DPS is on scene and investigating the incident.

The driver stayed on scene and is speaking with officers.

Officials have not said why the two women were on the freeway.