OnlyFans model and accused boyfriend killer Courtney Clenney denied bond in Miami court

The OnlyFans model accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend with a kitchen knife in their luxury Miami high-rise apartment was denied bond after she was returned to Florida, court records show.

Courtney Clenney, 26, appeared in a Miami courtroom on Saturday morning on a second-degree murder charge for the alleged slaying of 27-year-old Christian Obumseli on April 3.

Her attorney, Frank Prieto, argued that there wasn't enough evidence to back a murder charge, and she deserves to be released on bail pending trial, according to WPLG.

"At best it's manslaughter," he told Judge Jacqueline Woodward, who denied the request and sent Clenney back to Miami-Dade jail to await her next court date.

"Miss Clenney, your attorneys are here, and they’re fighting hard for you, but at this time, I’m not really the judge who should be making these decisions," Woodward said. "It should be a judge who knows a little bit more about your case."

A photo combination showing Courtney Clenney's mugshot from her extradition to Miami following her arrest in Hawaii for the alleged murder of Christian Obumseli. (Miami-Dade Corrections/Hawaii Police Department)

Clenney, who goes by Courtney Tailor online and boasts more than 2 million Instagram followers , wasn't arrested until Aug. 10 in Hawaii, where her attorney said she was seeking treatment for PTSD and substance abuse.

Prieto has argued that his client acted in self-defense after Obumseli attacked her – but prosecutors say the forensic evidence contradicts her claim.

Clenney allegedly told police that she tossed a kitchen knife at her cryptocurrency-trader boyfriend from a distance of 10 feet, but the medical examiner determined that she was directly in front of him when she plunged the blade into his chest, according to prosecutors.

After the killing, a video of Clenney soaked in blood and wearing a black bra and handcuffs on the couple's balcony went viral.

In announcing Clenney's arrest, Miami-Dade State Attorney Kathie Fernandez Rundle said the couple had a tumultuous two-year romance and released surveillance video of the social media star repeatedly hitting Obumseli in the elevator of their building.

Prosecutors called her the clear "aggressor" in their relationship. The victim's brother, Jeff Obumseli, criticized the delayed arrest and said Clenney was treated differently because she is a wealthy white woman.

