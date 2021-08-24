Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
3
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:15 PM MST, Pinal County, Yuma County

Oregon woman wielding machete and ax attempted to kidnap boy, police say

By Stephen Sorace
Published 
Oregon
FOX News
Elizabeth-A.-Zurcher-Wood-machete-ax-split article

Zurcher-Wood attempted to kidnap a 6-year-old boy and threatened his family with a machete and ax, both of which were later found in her possession, police said. (Multnomah County Jail / Portland Police Bureau)

A machete- and ax-wielding Oregon woman was arrested Sunday after attempting to kidnap a 6-year-old boy, threatening his parents with the weapons and hurling racial slurs at the family, authorities said.

Elizabeth A. Zurcher-Wood, 37, approached a family that was waiting in line outside a pizzeria just before 4 p.m. in downtown Portland, the Portland Police Bureau said.

Zurcher-Wood told the family that she wanted to take the boy and lunged at him, according to police. When the family tried to back away and threw objects at Zurcher-Wood to keep her back, police said the suspect threatened them with the bladed weapons and used racial slurs before running away.

Officers were alerted to the attempted kidnapping and responded to Southwest 3rd Avenue and West Burnside Street. After being warned the suspect had a machete and an ax, officers found Zurcher-Wood a few blocks away.

Zurcher-Wood cooperated with officers and was arrested. The machete and ax found in her possession were seized as evidence, police said.

Zurcher-Wood was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of second-degree kidnapping, three counts of second-degree bias, unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree disorderly conduct and menacing.

Read more from FOX News