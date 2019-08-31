Orlando International Airport will be open Monday

article

The Orlando International Airport tweeted on Saturday night that flight operations will continue on Monday, despite a previous tweet saying it would cease flights early Monday morning.

Airport officials say Dorian's changing track is the reason behind lifting its previous planned closure.

In statement, officials said, "Orlando International Airport will continue normal operations on Monday. The previous decision to cease flights was made after careful consideration and out of an abundance of caution for the safety and security of the traveling public and airport employees."

However, airport officials say they will continue to monitor the storm and make changes as needed.