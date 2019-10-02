O’Rourke to talk immigrant treatment, gun control in Arizona

article

Beto O’Rourke is making his first visit to Arizona since joining a crowded field of Democratic presidential candidates.

The former Texas congressman will hold town halls in Phoenix and Tucson on Sunday.

According to his campaign, O’Rourke plans to talk about the treatment of immigrants and asylum-seekers by the Trump administration as well as former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Arpaio, who received a pardon from President Donald Trump in 2017, retains a criminal conviction for disobeying a judge’s order to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.

O’Rourke has also recast his campaign around gun control after the August mass shooting in his hometown of El Paso.

O’Rourke has been lagging in the polls but has said he is in the race “until the very end.