Over 1M fentanyl pills headed for Phoenix seized in southern Arizona, DPS says

Authorities say more than one million fentanyl pills that were being smuggled from Mexico to Phoenix were seized on Friday, and one man was arrested.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a trooper pulled over a Honda Accord on June 2 along the northbound lanes of Interstate 19 near Amado.

"During the traffic stop, the trooper observed multiple indicators of criminal activity," DPS wrote in a news release.

Following a search of the car, nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl pills and almost 10 pounds of cocaine were found hidden inside.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Authorities say more than one million fentanyl pills that were being smuggled from Mexico to Phoenix were seized on Friday, and one man was arrested. (AZDPS)

DPS says the drugs were being smuggled from Sonora, Mexico to Phoenix.

The driver of the car, 27-year-old Fernando Alfonso-Fernandez, was arrested and booked into Pima County Jail. He's accused of multiple drug charges.

"The estimated 1,042,000 pills and 9.65 pounds of cocaine have an estimated street value in Phoenix of $3.1 million," DPS said.