Over $1M in fentanyl, meth seized in Arizona drug bust

An Arizona Dept. of Public Safety trooper made a million-dollar drug bust during a traffic stop near Fort McDowell, officials announced Thursday.

The trooper pulled over a car along State Route 87 at milepost 197 two weeks ago and discovered nearly 110 pounds of methamphetamine and more than 80 pounds of fentanyl stashed inside suitcases.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Arizona DPS)

The total value of the drugs are estimated to be around $119,000 for the meth and $1.2 million for the fentanyl, according to DPS.

Jorge Baldovinos-Jimenez, 25, was arrested and is accused of drug possession and transportation. He was booked into Maricopa County Jail.

Investigators believe the drugs were heading from Phoenix to Denver.