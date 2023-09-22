Over 200,000 children's books recalled for potential choking hazard

Over 200,000 children's books from Make Believe Ideas have been recalled over possible choking risks. The "Rainbow Road" series board books are bound together with plastic rings that can detach and cause choking.

The books are Animal Counting, Dinosaur's First Words, Old MacDonald Had a Farm, There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly, Things That Go!, Unicorn Colors, Where's My Bottom, and Rainbow Road Book Box.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the books were sold individually as well as in a book box with four books.

Make Believe Ideas received two reports of the plastic rings detaching in the United States and one in Australia. No injures have been reported.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission stated the products were sold at "Target, Barnes & Noble, Sam’s Club and other stores nationwide, online at www.amazon.com and other websites, and at school book fairs nationwide from March 2022 through August 2023 as individual books for between about $10 and $11 and as a box set for about $21."

CPSC advises consumers to stop using the books and call Make Believe Ideas at 877-206-1091 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central time Monday through Friday for refund information. To receive a refund in the form of a gift card, register online at https://www.recallrtr.com/rr. "Following registration, consumers will be provided instructions on how to dispose of their book(s) and asked to confirm that they have disposed of the books."