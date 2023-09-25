Overnight shooting rocks West Phoenix neighborhood

Over the weekend, an early morning shootout in West Phoenix caused damage to homes and cars, and the incident has left neighbors questioning their safety.

On Sept. 25, days after the incident happened, we spoke with two people who found several casings on their property.

"It was pretty much an Old West gun battle," said one area resident, who did not want to be identified. "I've been here for 10 years. It's a quiet neighborhood, and all of a sudden this happens because somebody throws a party. It should never happen anywhere."

The shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m., and residents in the area of 80th Avenue and Campbell woke up to several gunshots. Neighbors describe what the home surveillance cameras captured. The video is now in the hands of Phoenix Police.

"It showed people shooting, and people cutting through the yard and all this. All kinds of stuff," said another resident, who also did not want to be identified.

The shooting between a handful of people shattered windows, damaged cars, and struck homes.

No one was injured in the incident, and no one has been arrested.

While neighbors focus on fixing what was damaged in the shooting, they hope Phoenix Police can identify and arrest those responsible.

Where the shooting happened