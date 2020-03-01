Owner fears shutdown of animal sanctuary that benefits animals, those with disabilities

A local animal sanctuary in the valley is in jeopardy of closing down if they don't get the funding they need to buy the land they've been leasing, and for some, this is much more than an animal sanctuary.

Myles is a volunteer with his mother, Kate Manship, at Aimee's Animal Sanctuary. Myles is on the autism spectrum and his mother says coming to Aimee's has helped her son in ways she never thought.

"When we found Aimee's, he was struggling to behave himself, he was struggling with self-control and when we started coming here he really realized that his behavior really affected the animals around him," she said.

The owner of the sanctuary has taken notice of the positive impact her farm has.

"It just fills my heart so much to see that, these are kids that were coming here, that were maybe depressed before and now they're happy again and they have smiles, the smiles are everything," said Aimee Takaha, owner of the sanctuary.

She's been running the farm for years. "A good majority of the animals were surrendered here because of their handicap, they're blind, they're missing limbs, they need a wheelchair," she said, adding, "To me, I love them more, because they help people that are just like them."

But, now the farm is in jeopardy of closing. Takaha is working to buy it outright but needs the public's help.

"I can't imagine not having this place here, some of the animals might not survive a move," she explains.

Myles's mother is worried as well about how this could affect the animals, and also all the kids and families the farm helps. "I really don't know another place where he would feel so safe and encouraged and be able to learn these things," she said.

To learn more about how to donate to help the sanctuary stay open, visit: https://www.facebook.com/aimeesfarmanimalsanctuary/