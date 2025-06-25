Owners of Puppy Luv rescue accused of misdemeanors in abuse case

The Brief The Phoenix Police Department says it submitted several charges in a case against the owners of Puppy Love animal rescue. The rescue owners, Brad and Gwen Ware, were forced to surrender the dogs they had to the Arizona Humane Society. They're accused of animal cruelty, neglect, abandonment and hoarding.



The owners of Puppy Luv animal rescue have been charged with misdemeanors.

Brad and Gwen Ware

What we know:

Several months ago, FOX 10 reported on the filthy conditions from inside the shelter where dozens of dogs were kept, seemingly lying in their own waste.

Arizona Humane Society had to get involved and a case of animal cruelty was submitted to the Phoenix Police Department.

In May, Phoenix Police investigators recommended animal cruelty, neglect, abandonment, and hoarding charges to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office against rescue owners Brad and Gwen Ware.

The dogs were surrendered to the Arizona Humane Society.

What's next:

Their cases are being prosecuted in Phoenix municipal court.

FOX 10 reached out to the Wares’ attorney for comment and has not heard back.