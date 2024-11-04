Puppy Luv animal shelter to surrender remaining dogs to Arizona Humane Society

article

The Brief Puppy Luv, a north Phoenix animal shelter, will surrender all of its remaining dogs to the Arizona Humane Society. To date, 11 dogs have been surrendered to AHS. The animal shelter's owners are being investigated after reports of inadequate conditions at Puppy Luv.



Puppy Luv Animal Rescue, the embattled dog shelter in north Phoenix, will surrender all of its remaining dogs to the Arizona Humane Society, a source confirms to FOX10.

"So far, 11 have been surrendered since on-site visits began last month due to inadequate conditions reported inside facility," FOX 10's Justin Lum wrote on X. "Puppy Luv also has expiring lease to end 11/30."

Puppy Luv’s lease at the Phoenix facility will expire due to a notice of default issued by the landlord. The specific reason for the surrender of the dogs was not specified, but FOX 10 previously reported on unsanitary conditions that the dogs experienced in the care of the rescue's owners.

Owners Bradley Ware and his wife Gwen were investigated by Phoenix Police and AHS after the organization received multiple complaints. The animal cruelty investigation remains open. FOX 10 has reached out to Bradley Ware for comment, and he has not responded.

AHS conducted several site visits to the shelter and found Puppy Luv was not in compliance until October 15. Issues found were related to the condition of the water and the size of kennels. Phoenix PD did not cite Puppy Luv.

Puppy Luv is located off Interstate 17 and Deer Valley Road. It is described as a "no-kill, foster-home-based rescue."

Tracey Miller, Director of field Operations at AHS, previously stated that most of the dogs from the shelter were obtained from Native American communities.

Former employees at Puppy Luv said the shelter housed nearly 100 dogs at times and some of the dogs were held in crates filled with animal feces.