Oxford shooting victim update: 1 in critical condition, 2 in stable and 3 discharged from hospital

As the village of Oxford remembers the lives of four students killed in Tuesday's mass shooting, the community is rallying behind the seven victims who were wounded.

Four students were killed Tuesday - Tate Myre, 16, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Justin Shilling, 17.

In the latest update on those victims - a 17-year-old girl remains in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Some good news came regarding the 14-year-old girl who had been in critical condition on a ventilator late Tuesday night. She is now upgraded to stable condition after a gunshot wound to the left chest and neck.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard spoke about the 14-year-old's recovery battle this afternoon.

"A 14-year-old has improved thankfully," he said. "I would say in no small part to great medical care, emergency responders, fire service, and prayers."

Bouchard also updated the status of the other wounded victims - three of which are recovering at home.

A 17-year-old female is in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the neck.

A 15-year-old male who suffered a left leg gunshot wound was discharged Tuesday.

A 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the hip was discharged Tuesday.

The 47-year-old female teacher who was shot in her left shoulder was discharged Tuesday from McLaren Lapeer Hospital.

Since the shooting, the Oxford community unite to shake this unthinkable tragedy - from the memorial outside the high school to a neighbor’s show of solidarity, to the vigils, which have been an emotional outlet.

Fifteen-year-old suspect Ethan Robert Crumbley faced a judge today and was charged as an adult with 24 felony counts and ordered held without bond in the Oakland County Jail. His attorney entered a plea of not guilty.



FOX 2 spoke to a friend of fatal shooting victim Tate Myre — the 16-year-old junior who was a football standout.

"He’s the guy that everybody aspires to be, if you need something you go to him," his friend said. "He’s our captain and always will be because the guy you can turn to, to get things done."

The four fatally shot Oxford students who died from Tuesday's attack.

There is a vigil happening at Collier Lanes a bowling alley in Oxford for shooting victim Justin Shilling who died today.

The bowling coach told FOX 2 he wants to get Justin’s teammates together to play a few games and remember their friend.

FOX 2 reporter Brandon Hudson spoke off-camera to members of the community. One woman said she felt as if she was in a daze since the shooting.

Another resident spoke about how tightly knit the community is and said it felt like the shooting was an attack on the entire community - not just the school.

Ethan Robert Crumbley

Oxford Schools released the following statement:

"The Oxford Community Schools District and our entire community has suffered a loss that is immeasurable. The safety and security of our students and staff is our first priority. The result of the horrific attack at Oxford High School is four young lives lost and injury to six other students and one staff member. While this is a cost no community should bear the long-term impacts of this event cannot be comprehended.

"The response by our students, staff and first responders was heroic and undoubtedly saved lives. Oxford Schools is fully participating in the ongoing Oakland County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

"Our primary mission is to support our students, staff, and our community. To that end, our focus will remain on providing care and support for as long as needed.

"As is common in traumatic and rapidly evolving events, there is often significant speculation and misinformation. The verified facts have been and will continue to be shared by law enforcement.

"Please respect the privacy of our families as they grieve this unimaginable loss."

Advertisement



