Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, Dripping Springs, New River Mesa, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Globe/Miami, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
5
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Deer Valley, Grand Canyon Country, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Southeast Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Parker Valley
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 12:00 PM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Northern Gila County
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts

Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death revealed; wildfire forces evacuations northeast of Phoenix l Morning News Brief

By
Published  August 5, 2025 9:55am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. (Getty Images; U.S. Forest Service; MCSO)

From a heavy metal icon's cause of death revealed to evacuations ordered amid a wildfire that is burning northeast of the Valley, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of August 5.

1. RIP Ozzy

Featured

Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death revealed
article

Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death revealed

 

2. Kidnapping suspect arrested again

Featured

Timothy Wood: Phoenix kidnapping suspect arrested on grand jury warrant, police say
article

Timothy Wood: Phoenix kidnapping suspect arrested on grand jury warrant, police say

A man who is accused of holding his girlfriend captive for weeks while beating her and threatening to kill has been arrested once again.

3. Evacuations ordered northeast of Phoenix

Featured

Billy Fire forces evacuations in Gila County
article

Billy Fire forces evacuations in Gila County

Murphy Ranch residents in Gila County have been ordered to evacuate their homes amid a wildfire that has burned more than 2,500 acres.

4. Cruise ship sex assault investigation

Featured

FBI investigates sexual assault allegations on Carnival cruise ship
article

FBI investigates sexual assault allegations on Carnival cruise ship

The incident occurred on Carnival Breeze during a 4-day cruise that returned to Galveston, Texas, on Monday.

5. Election day in San Tan Valley

Featured

San Tan Valley: Voters to decide if unincorporated community will become a town
article

San Tan Valley: Voters to decide if unincorporated community will become a town

Tuesday, August 5, is election day in San Tan Valley where voters will decide whether the unincorporated community will be recognized as a town.

Today's weather

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Record highs expected in Phoenix this week
article

Arizona weather forecast: Record highs expected in Phoenix this week

Tuesday's high in Phoenix will reach about 113 degrees, but temperatures will climb even higher later this week.

Morning BriefPhoenixNews