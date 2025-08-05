Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death revealed; wildfire forces evacuations northeast of Phoenix l Morning News Brief

article

From a heavy metal icon's cause of death revealed to evacuations ordered amid a wildfire that is burning northeast of the Valley, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of August 5.

1. RIP Ozzy

Featured article

2. Kidnapping suspect arrested again

Featured article

3. Evacuations ordered northeast of Phoenix

Featured article

4. Cruise ship sex assault investigation

Featured article

5. Election day in San Tan Valley

Featured article

Today's weather