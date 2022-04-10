Paradise Valley burglary suspect sought after by authorities

article

The Paradise Valley Police Department is hoping the public can help identify an alleged burglary suspect who was caught on a Ring doorbell camera Sunday, April 10.

Police were contacted around 1 p.m. about a burglary near Mountain View and Scottsdale roads.

"The family was out between 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM. When they arrived home, they discovered the house had been burglarized, and a bicycle and laptops were stolen. Their Ring camera footage shows an unknown subject entered through an unlocked side door at 10:33 AM," police explained.

The suspect is described as white, thin, has blonde or light brown hair and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a plaid T-shirt, gray tank top, green cargo pants and carrying a blue duffel bag.

"The stolen items were entered into the national stolen database," police said.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Paradise Valley Police Department at 480-948-7410.

