Parents camp out to get students enrolled at Sunnyslope High School

Families have been camping out front of Sunnyslope High School in hopes of getting their children enrolled at the school in the upcoming school year.

They have tents, air mattresses, many blankets and a whole lot of patience all to get their chance to attend the high school.

"Well we brought a tent, we brought an AeroBed. Lots of blankets and sleeping bags. We knew that that's what we would have to do to stay the night and we weren't too cold actually. We were able to sleep all right, decently. I think [her] husband was able to stay the night and stay warm, so it wasn't terrible," said Lindsay Krassner.

For incoming sophomore Nico Krassner, standing in line is his second chance. Last year he was number 81, but this year, he's number four.

"We were in line, but we were just too far back in line. All year we kept checking in to see if we can get in, if there was a waiting list and we just never got in," Krasser said.

"I was bummed out that I didn't get in, but the school I'm at now is ok, but I'd rather go here," Nico said.

Along with the other dozens of families hoping to get their hands on a spot, open enrollment is for those outside of the district.

Nico's mother has been waiting since 7:45 p.m. on Saturday.

"A lot of his friends are here. He was at a school in Madison and we just feel like community of this school is what brings people here. Everyone, I don't think everyone knows each other, but it just seems like there's a lot to offer," Lindsay said.

As for Eve Richards, her son will be a freshman at Sunnyslope.

"We feel like this is a great school, a lot of opportunities for sports. My son's at a Madison school now, and this is where most of his friends will be, and this is the school he really wants to go to," Richards said.

FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez went down the line and says the last person she spoke to was number 94.

The doors to Sunnyslope open Monday morning at 7 a.m.