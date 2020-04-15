Parents create at-home ice cream store for kids during pandemic

For weeks, Ricky Shankar’s 4-year-old daughter London had been asking to visit an ice cream shop. When Ricky and his husband Nicholas weren’t able to take her, they decided to build one of their own.

“She’s doing her best to understand what’s happening in the world today, but she’s only four,” Shankar told Storyful. “We decided to make our own shop and change things up a bit here at the house.”

On April 12, the dads created a cute cardboard sign and cash register for “Dot’s Ice Cream Shop,” where London and her brother Roman are able to order tasty ice cream with sprinkles and waffle cones.



“Yay, yay, yay, yay!” Roman can be heard yelling in the video.

Shankar said that the store has provided some much-needed excitement for the household, as things were a bit “stir crazy.”

“They haven’t shown this much excitement in days, so we all ended up having a nice time eating ice cream at our shop,” the dad told Storyful.

The at-home ice cream store is just one of the fun methods that families have been employing to keep themselves entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since lockdowns and social distancing guidelines prohibit conventional candy gatherings, those celebrating Easter took to the internet instead to hunt for Easter eggs.

