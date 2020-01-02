Parents of teen who died in crash on New Year's Day speak out

Family members of a 16-year-old girl who died in a crash on New Year's Day spoke with FOX 10's Justin Lum on Thursday about the tragedy.

According to police, a drunk driver lost control of his car before crashing. Court documents reveal the man, since identified as 24-year-old Kelvin Allen, had five passengers with him, all minors.

Allen is now in jail and accused of multiple felonies, including manslaughter. It is not known how Allen came to know Kaniesha Sutton.

On Thursday, Kaniesha's parents talked about the last call they received from her before the new year.

"She was asking me to send her $20, and I told her happy new year and I was gonna try to get it to her, and she said OK, I love you," said Quintina Sutton, Kaniesha's mother.

"I woke up in the morning and my daughter calling me, telling me they got into an accident," said Rondre Sutton, Kaniesha's father.

Quintina and Rondre wish they could turn back the clock hours before the New Year's Eve countdown, hours before Kaniesha celebrated with her sister and friends. According to Phoenix Police, Allen drove the minors in his Nissan Pathfinder just after 3:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Court documents reveal Allen went over the 40 mph limit near 16th Street and Roeser. Allen changed lanes and lost control, ultimately crashing into a block fence. Kaniesha wasn't wearing a seat belt, and the collision threw her from the vehicle.

Kaniesha died at the scene. Everyone else survived.

"Like he took my daughter's life because he made a childish decision, and there's nothing we can say to bring her back," said Quintina.

Police officials say Allen's blood alcohol content was .102.

"If you're intoxicated, don't get behind the wheel," said Rondre. "Call a taxi. Call an Uber. Call a friend."

Quintina and Rondre say Kaniesha earned straight A's, planned to graduate high school early, and wanted to be a doctor. Her grandmother, Natalie Baker, can't believe her baby girl is gone.

"She loved even when it was foolish, and that she cared even when nobody wanted her to, and when her body is gone, just remember she had the biggest heart," said Baker.

"Nobody's ever gonna be able to replace her," said Quintina.

The Sutton family will hold a vigil at 9:00 p.m. Thursday.

GoFundMe for Kaniesha Sutton

https://www.gofundme.com/f/give-strength-and-comfort-to-the-sutton-family