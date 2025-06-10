Expand / Collapse search
Park rangers at Camelback Mountain work to inform hikers of hot temp dangers

Published  June 10, 2025 9:30pm MST
Severe Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix
A Camelback Mountain park ranger's crucial role includes informing visitors about the extreme difficulty and dangers of the hike, especially during summer months. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas has this story.

The Brief

    • We hear from a park ranger at Camelback Mountain who is there for many reasons, but one of the most important ones is informing people about the dangers of the extremely difficult hike.
    • The hike alone is very hard – couple that with extremely hot temps – and you could be in for a rescue.
    • Mountain rescues aren't uncommon in the Valley as many attempt to trek the trails in the summer heat.

PHOENIX - It's been a busy week already for rescue teams in the Valley.

Four hikers were brought down from Camelback Mountain on June 9. It's a common sight every summer, unfortunately.

What's new this year, however, are some new tools rescuers are using to save lives.

What they're saying:

Hiking Camelback Mountain is an attraction tourists want to do when they're visiting, but it's not meant for everyone, especially if you're not prepared.

Park ranger supervisor, Cody Huggins, is a familiar face at the entrance of Echo Canyon Trail on Camelback Mountain.

"You know, this is a difficult hike. I'm not saying you guys aren't capable. You look strong and fit, but just remember, man, take lots of water. You got lots of water?" he said to hikers on June 10 as temps reached triple-digits.

From open to close, there's a park ranger stationed at Echo Canyon Trail. Their role is crucial during the summer months.

"Number one, I want to enforce the fact that this is a very, very, extremely difficult hike. I think oftentimes, people see that it's only a little over a mile to the top to the summit, and I think that's misleading. It's a tough mile," he said.

Park rangers are typically first on scene to a rescue.

Dig deeper:

If a hiker is overheating, a new tool will help firefighters cool them down even faster.

The city of Phoenix installed ice chests at the bottom of Piestewa Peak and Camelback mountains.

"Oftentimes, when peoples' cores heats up, we can use that ice to get in the areas to start cooling that patient down. The quicker we can cool that patient down, the quicker that recovery and best case scenario," Huggins said.

But, having park rangers convince people who are not prepared to hike in the heat helps prevent a potential rescue.

"People should be, you know, cautious, be prepared, kind of take their health and their welfare, make it their own responsibility," said hiker Scott Koren. "But, things do happen. Things aren't always within someone's control, and I think the more that the parks can do to kind of be prepared to react is always a positive."

There are three helicopter landing pads on Camelback Mountain, which allow firefighters to get to patients quicker, depending on where they're at on the trail.

What you can do:

Click here for information on staying safe on hiking trails. 

The Source

  • Park ranger supervisor, Cody Huggins.

