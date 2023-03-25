Passenger detained at LAX after opening emergency exit door of plane

article

A passenger onboard a flight from Los Angeles to Seattle was detained Saturday morning after opening an emergency exit door, airport officials said.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. on a Delta flight departing LAX. According to airport officials, the passenger opened the emergency exit door of the air test as the plane was moving away from the gate. It then triggered the emergency slide to deploy.

Airport police responded and detained the passenger; the FBI was also notified. The plane returned to the gate and passengers were escorted off and transported to another plane.

No injuries were reported.



