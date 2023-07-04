Expand / Collapse search
Patriotism at the pump: Sheetz drops gas to $1.776 a gallon for Fourth of July

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 7:30AM
Gas Prices
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Sheetz drops gas to $1.776 a gallon for Fourth of July

Sheetz is celebrating America's birthday by charging just $1.776 a gallon to commemorate the year the Declaration of Independence was signed.

ALTOONA, Pa. - Headed on the road for an Independence Day celebration? You may want to make a pit stop to fill up your tank.

Sheetz is celebrating America's birthday with a gift to drivers in several states - reduced gas prices!

The convenience chain is charging just $1.776 a gallon to commemorate the year the Declaration of Independence was signed.

That's $1.76 less than Tuesday's national gas price average of $3.53!

MORE HEADLINES:

The promo will last all-day July 4 at more than 675 Sheetz locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

"We hope this discount helps our customers keep a little more change in their wallets as they travel to celebrate the 4th of July with friends and family, with an obvious nod to our nation’s birthday," said Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz.