Paul Bissonnette assault case update; double shooting in Phoenix l Morning News Brief

Double shooting in Phoenix l Morning Headlines Dec. 6
A double shooting at a west Phoenix apartment complex sent two people to the hospital; a good Samaritan helped save a family who crashed into a Valley canal; and more – here's a look at some of our top stories for the morning of Friday, December 6.
1. Paul Bissonnette assault
Three misdemeanor cases involving the men who attacked former NHL player Paul Bissonnette were dropped in Scottsdale Municipal Court to transfer the cases to the Maricopa County Attorney.
2. Phoenix double shooting
A double shooting near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road left two men hurt. Police say people were detained in connection to the shooting.
3. ‘Doomsday Mom’ back in court
Lori Vallow, the so-called "Doomsday Mom," will be allowed to represent herself during her upcoming trials in Arizona, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge ruled on Dec. 6.
4. SWAT situation in Casa Grande
Pinal County Regional SWAT team was sent to quell a barricaded suspect in Casa Grande in an ordeal that lasted for several hours.
5. UnitedHealthcare CEO murder
The man suspected of killing UnitedHelathcare CEO Brian Thompson reportedly got on a bus in Atlanta and arrived in New York City the day before Thanksgiving. What we know as the manhunt continues.
Today's weather
A sunny Friday in the Valley with a high near 79°F.