Expand / Collapse search

Paul Bissonnette assault case update; double shooting in Phoenix l Morning News Brief

By
Updated  December 6, 2024 10:20am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix

Double shooting in Phoenix l Morning Headlines Dec. 6

A double shooting at a west Phoenix apartment complex sent two people to the hospital; a good Samaritan helped save a family who crashed into a Valley canal; and more – here's a look at some of our top stories for the morning of Friday, December 6.

PHOENIX - Charges could be upgraded against three men accused of assaulting former Coyotes player Paul Bissonnette in Scottsdale; a double shooting in the north Valley left two people hurt; and more – here's a look at some of our top stories for the morning of Friday, December 6.

1. Paul Bissonnette assault

Featured

Scottsdale drops misdemeanors in Paul Bissonnette case to allow Maricopa County to upgrade charges
article

Scottsdale drops misdemeanors in Paul Bissonnette case to allow Maricopa County to upgrade charges

Three misdemeanor cases involving the men who attacked former NHL player Paul Bissonnette were dropped in Scottsdale Municipal Court to transfer the cases to the Maricopa County Attorney.

2. Phoenix double shooting 

Featured

2 men shot at north Phoenix apartments
article

2 men shot at north Phoenix apartments

A double shooting near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road left two men hurt. Police say people were detained in connection to the shooting.

3. ‘Doomsday Mom’ back in court

Featured

Lori Vallow can represent herself at her Arizona trials, judge rules
article

Lori Vallow can represent herself at her Arizona trials, judge rules

Lori Vallow, the so-called "Doomsday Mom," will be allowed to represent herself during her upcoming trials in Arizona, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge ruled on Dec. 6.

4. SWAT situation in Casa Grande

Featured

SWAT team helps apprehend barricaded suspect in Casa Grande
article

SWAT team helps apprehend barricaded suspect in Casa Grande

Pinal County Regional SWAT team was sent to quell a barricaded suspect in Casa Grande in an ordeal that lasted for several hours.

5. UnitedHealthcare CEO murder

Featured

UnitedHealthcare CEO killing: Suspect took bus from Atlanta to NYC, reports say
article

UnitedHealthcare CEO killing: Suspect took bus from Atlanta to NYC, reports say

The man suspected of killing UnitedHelathcare CEO Brian Thompson reportedly got on a bus in Atlanta and arrived in New York City the day before Thanksgiving. What we know as the manhunt continues.

Today's weather

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Highs in the 70s this weekend in Phoenix
article

Arizona weather forecast: Highs in the 70s this weekend in Phoenix

A sunny Friday in the Valley with a high near 79°F.