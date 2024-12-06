Paul Bissonnette assault case update; double shooting in Phoenix l Morning News Brief

Charges could be upgraded against three men accused of assaulting former Coyotes player Paul Bissonnette in Scottsdale; a double shooting in the north Valley left two people hurt; and more – here's a look at some of our top stories for the morning of Friday, December 6.

1. Paul Bissonnette assault

Featured article

2. Phoenix double shooting

Featured article

3. ‘Doomsday Mom’ back in court

Featured article

4. SWAT situation in Casa Grande

Featured article

5. UnitedHealthcare CEO murder

Featured article

Today's weather