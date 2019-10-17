PCSD: 13-year-old boy in Tucson found safe

article

Pima County Sheriff's Department says a missing teenager has been found safe.

Kenneth Schulz, 13, was last seen at the Walmart in Tucson near Valencia Road and Cardinal Avenue at 5 p.m.

Schulz is described as 5 feet 5 inches, 218 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was las seen wearing a blue shirt, turquioise shorts, black shoes and carrying a maroon backpack.

Anyone with information on Schulz's whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.