PD: 2 men hospitalized after being shot in Glendale

Two men have been hospitalized following an early-morning shooting in Glendale, police said on March 4.

According to Glendale police, the shooting happened just after 3 a.m. on Thursday near 62nd and Grand Avenues.

Both men have been hospitalized in serious condition.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Police have not released any further details.

