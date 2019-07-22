PD: 25 arrested for child sex crimes in multi-agency, undercover operation

TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Multiple agencies in the Valley worked together to arrest 25 suspects on child sex charges in an undercover operation.

The Tempe Police Department partnered with the Mesa Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Attorney General's Office for Operation Summer Shield, an undercover operation targeting the demand for child sex crimes and human trafficking.

Police say that undercover detectives placed ads on websites and apps that are commonly sought out by suspects seeking illegal sex acts with children.

During Operation Summer Shield, authorities arrested 25 suspects who solicited and or/brokered deals for various sex acts with children. The suspects range in age from 19 to 63-years-old.

The suspects arrested are:

If you have information about someone being trafficked, contact your local police department or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or humantraffickinghotline.org