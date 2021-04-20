Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 12:00 PM MDT until WED 8:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
5
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM MDT until WED 8:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

PD: Driver sought after man hit, killed by truck while crossing street in West Phoenix

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck that they say hit and killed a man who was crossing the street in West Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Police, a 51-year-old man was crossing the street on the night of April 19 near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road when he was hit by a dark-colored pickup truck. 

After the collision, the truck did not stop and left the area heading northbound on 67th Avenue.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

WATCH: FOX 10 live newscasts

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.