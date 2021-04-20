PD: Driver sought after man hit, killed by truck while crossing street in West Phoenix

article

Police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck that they say hit and killed a man who was crossing the street in West Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Police, a 51-year-old man was crossing the street on the night of April 19 near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road when he was hit by a dark-colored pickup truck.

After the collision, the truck did not stop and left the area heading northbound on 67th Avenue.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

