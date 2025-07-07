PD: Man accused of attempted 2nd-degree murder after shooting at fellow motorcyclist

article

The Brief John Ramos, 41, is accused of shooting at a fellow motorcyclist on July 5 in Buckeye. It happened when police say Ramos and the victim were participating in a group motorcycle ride.



Buckeye's real-time crime center helped catch a man accused of attempted second-degree murder after he allegedly shot at a fellow motorcyclist and then ran from police.

What we know:

This all happened on July 5 at around 12:30 a.m. near Jackrabbit Trail and Indian School Road.

"A Buckeye police officer was flagged down by a group of people near Jackrabbit and Indian School. A man explained to the officer that he was participating in a group motorcycle ride when another motorcycle rider began driving erratically, putting others in danger. When told to leave the group, the man says the suspect pulled a gun and fired multiple rounds at him before running into a nearby wash," the Buckeye Police Department said in a news release.

Additional officers were called to the scene. As K-9 officers, drones and tactical units were deployed, the suspect reportedly returned to the scene in an SUV and yelled at the victim and witnesses.

He then sped away on I-10 eastbound.

The real-time crime center and the suspect's abandoned motorcycle were used to develop information that led officers to his apartment near 95th Avenue and Camelback Road in Glendale.

"The suspect, now identified as 42-year-old John Ramos, was seen walking out of the apartment. He was arrested without incident and booked into jail on a long list of charges including attempted second-degree murder,"

Map of where the incident took place