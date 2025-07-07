Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Deer Valley, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonopah Desert, North Phoenix/Glendale, Central Phoenix, West Pinal County, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, San Carlos, East Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Aguila Valley
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Central La Paz, Parker Valley, Kofa, Gila River Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Yuma County
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Globe/Miami, Dripping Springs, New River Mesa, Superior, Cave Creek/New River, Tonto Basin, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Extreme Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Heat Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains

PD: Man accused of attempted 2nd-degree murder after shooting at fellow motorcyclist

Published  July 7, 2025 7:00pm MST
John Ramos

The Brief

    • John Ramos, 41, is accused of shooting at a fellow motorcyclist on July 5 in Buckeye.
    • It happened when police say Ramos and the victim were participating in a group motorcycle ride.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Buckeye's real-time crime center helped catch a man accused of attempted second-degree murder after he allegedly shot at a fellow motorcyclist and then ran from police.

What we know:

This all happened on July 5 at around 12:30 a.m. near Jackrabbit Trail and Indian School Road.

"A Buckeye police officer was flagged down by a group of people near Jackrabbit and Indian School. A man explained to the officer that he was participating in a group motorcycle ride when another motorcycle rider began driving erratically, putting others in danger. When told to leave the group, the man says the suspect pulled a gun and fired multiple rounds at him before running into a nearby wash," the Buckeye Police Department said in a news release.

Additional officers were called to the scene. As K-9 officers, drones and tactical units were deployed, the suspect reportedly returned to the scene in an SUV and yelled at the victim and witnesses.

He then sped away on I-10 eastbound.

The real-time crime center and the suspect's abandoned motorcycle were used to develop information that led officers to his apartment near 95th Avenue and Camelback Road in Glendale.

"The suspect, now identified as 42-year-old John Ramos, was seen walking out of the apartment. He was arrested without incident and booked into jail on a long list of charges including attempted second-degree murder,"

Map of where the incident took place

The Source

  • The Buckeye Police Department

