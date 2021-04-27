Expand / Collapse search

PD: Man accused of killing his mother inside Phoenix home; saws found in residence with blood on them

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A man accused of killing his mother inside a Phoenix home has been arrested.

According to Phoenix Police, 24-year-old Jesus Gamez Ruiz arrived at a hospital on April 26 "with injuries that did not align with the information he provided to staff."

Officers at the hospital located Jesus' vehicle and recognized the address associated with it as a home they had visited in the past.

Police then responded to the home near 15th Avenue and Hatcher and found blood on the front door. Officers looked through a window and saw 44-year-old Nora Ruiz lying on the ground with blood around her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The female had multiple lacerations, and a circular saw and concrete saw were both located in the residence with blood on them," police said in a statement.

Investigators say Jesus admitted to his involvement in the murder of his mother during an interview. He was booked into jail and is accused of first-degree murder.

