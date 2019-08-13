PD: Man accused of trespassing at Sky Harbor, deploying emergency escape slide on United Airlines plane

Phoenix Police arrested a man after he was found trespassing at Phoenix Sky Harbor International airport.

Police say around 2:13 a.m. Tuesday, Zacharia Mudasir was seen by a passenger entering a secure area of terminal 2 coming from the closed jetway at Gate 3 at Sky Harbor. The passenger alerted a Phoenix Police officer.

Zackaria Mudasir

An officer contacted Mudasir who failed to provide identification as well as his real name. The area he was coming from is a "no trespassing" zone and he gave police several different accounts of how he got there.

While in custody, officers learned that an emergency escape slide had been deployed on a United Airlines aircraft, and Mudasir admitted to police that he activated the slide.

United Airlines said in a statement released to FOX 10 that they are aware of the incident that happened are working closely with authorities.

Details on how he accessed the restricted will not be provided because they are considered sensitive information by TSA.

Mudasir is charged with criminal trespass, criminal damage, and failure to provide a true and lawful name.