PD: Man arrested in shooting death of his girlfriend in North Phoenix

By Brent Corrado
PHOENIX - A man has been arrested after his girlfriend was found shot to death at a North Phoenix apartment.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, 39-year-old Jessica Kennedy was found dead just before midnight on Jan. 5 at an apartment near 35th Avenue and Bell Road.

On Jan. 7, detectives arrested 63-year-old Cecil Noyola Jr. in connection to Kennedy's death.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

