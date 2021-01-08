PD: Man arrested in shooting death of his girlfriend in North Phoenix

article

A man has been arrested after his girlfriend was found shot to death at a North Phoenix apartment.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, 39-year-old Jessica Kennedy was found dead just before midnight on Jan. 5 at an apartment near 35th Avenue and Bell Road.

On Jan. 7, detectives arrested 63-year-old Cecil Noyola Jr. in connection to Kennedy's death.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

