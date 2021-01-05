PD: Man crashes stolen vehicle, breaks into Casa Grande home before being found by K-9

article

A man accused of crashing a stolen vehicle and breaking into a Casa Grande home was discovered by a police K-9 and arrested.

According to the Casa Grande Police Department, an officer was investigating a suspicious Jeep Wrangler on Jan. 4 when he observed the driver trying to evade him.

The Jeep was reported stolen out of California and the driver, identified as 21-year-old Emal Lomax, crashed the vehicle into a utility box in a neighborhood.

After the crash, police say Lomax broke into a home, activating a burglary alarm which alerted authorities.

Casa Grande Police K-9 Lobo discovered Lomax hiding in a bedroom. Lomax then tried escaping through a window before being arrested by officers in the backyard.

Police say Lobo also had outstanding arrest warrants for vehicle theft and domestic violence.

Lomax was booked into jail and is accused of vehicle theft, burglary, criminal damage and trespassing.

