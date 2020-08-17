Expand / Collapse search
PD: Man dead after getting stuck inside pipe at Scottsdale swimming center

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 2 mins ago
Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Police say a man is dead after getting stuck inside a large pipe at a Scottsdale swimming center.

According to Scottsdale police, an officer heard what he believed to be faint calls for help in the area of Miller Road and Oak Street at 12:30 am. on August 17.

Following an extensive search, police discovered the calls for help were coming from the Eldorado Aquatic and Fitness center. Once inside the pool area, officers discovered a 32-year-old man was stuck inside a "large cylindrical steel center support" for the water slide.

Police and firefighters on the scene began talking to the man, but he soon became unresponsive and died.

After several hours, the structure was dismantled and the man's body was recovered.

His identity has not been released.

