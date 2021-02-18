PD: Man dies at hospital after being found shot in Phoenix

article

Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in Phoenix that left one man dead, officials said on Feb. 18.

According to Phoenix police, officers responded to a shots fired call near 32nd Street and McDowell and found a man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police have not released any further details about the shooting.

