Tree trimmer dies after getting trapped by palm fronds in Tempe
TEMPE, Ariz. - A tree trimmer died Sunday after a section of palm fronds fell onto him, according to Tempe Police.
What we know:
On April 12, fire crews responded to a call regarding a worker who was trimming trees, when a palm skirt fell onto him while he was "elevated."
A ladder company reached the man and removed the palm debris, while the Technical Rescue Team got him safely back on the ground.
The man later died at the scene. No one else was injured during the incident.
What we don't know:
The exact injuries the victim sustained were not disclosed.
What's next:
This remains an ongoing investigation.
The Source: Tempe Police Department