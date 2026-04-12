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Tree trimmer dies after getting trapped by palm fronds in Tempe

By
Published  April 12, 2026 2:19pm MST
Tempe
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • A tree trimmer died Sunday in Tempe after being pinned by a falling "palm skirt" while working in an elevated position.
    • Fire crews and a Technical Rescue Team used a ladder company to remove debris and lower the man to the ground.
    • The victim's identity and specific cause of death have not been released as the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

TEMPE, Ariz. - A tree trimmer died Sunday after a section of palm fronds fell onto him, according to Tempe Police.

What we know:

On April 12, fire crews responded to a call regarding a worker who was trimming trees, when a palm skirt fell onto him while he was "elevated."

A ladder company reached the man and removed the palm debris, while the Technical Rescue Team got him safely back on the ground.

The man later died at the scene. No one else was injured during the incident.

What we don't know:

The exact injuries the victim sustained were not disclosed. 

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation. 

The Source: Tempe Police Department

TempeNews