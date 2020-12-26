PD: Man turns himself in after woman dies in Phoenix hit-and-run crash

Phoenix Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman overnight near 30th Street and Oak on Dec. 26.

Police say a 1997 Nissan truck was driving west down 30th Street early Saturday morning when it struck 33-year-old Jessica Lightner. The driver fled the scene.

The suspected driver, 35-year-old Sergio Nareja, turned himself in on Saturday. Officers booked him into jail on a count of leaving the scene of a deadly collision.

Lightner died at the scene, and witnesses in the area were able to find the suspect's truck abandoned a few blocks away near 28th Street and Monte Vista.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

