PD: Man, woman found dead inside Phoenix home

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 33 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Man, woman found dead inside Phoenix home

PHOENIX - Police say a man and a woman were found dead inside a Phoenix home on Jan. 19.

According to Phoenix police, officers responded to the scene at about 9:15 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road and found a 33-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. 

Investigators believe the victims were involved in a relationship.

Police are working to determine if there are any outstanding suspects in connection to the shooting.

