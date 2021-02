article

Police in Mesa say a missing teenager who was last seen on Feb. 16 has been found.

Sixteen-year-old Max Stapley was found and is OK, Mesa police tweeted on Feb. 17.

Stapley disappeared after he was last seen on foot at around 8 a.m. near Alma School Road and Rio Salado Parkway.

