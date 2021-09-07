PD: Missing Peoria man found safe

article

Officials with the Peoria Police Department say they have found a man who was last seen on the afternoon of Sept. 7.

According to a statement, 84-year-old Manuel Campos was last seen at around 4:30 p.m. at his home, located in the area of 91st Avenue and Madison Street.

"According to the reporting party, Manuel went to the Home Depot at N. 91st Avenue and W. Peoria Avenue on foot. Officers have been actively looking for Manuel, but have not been able to locate him," read a portion of the statement.

Late Tuesday night, police said Campos was located and is safe.

