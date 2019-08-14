PD: Motorcyclist dies following crash near 59th Ave. and Lower Buckeye Rd.

Phoenix Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle.

Officers responded to the area of 59th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road Wednesday morning for a crash between a car and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the car remained on the scene and is being evaluated.

The intersection is closed and eastbound traffic on Lower Buckeye is blocked from 67th Ave. Avoid the area and use an alternate route.

The investigation is ongoing.