PD: South American Theft Group members arrested for targeting elderly victims

article

Two people were arrested who Scottsdale Police say are part of the South American Theft Group.

Luis Jimenez-Mojica, 37, and Daniel Ortega, 26, are accused of targeting elderly victims while they were shopping.

Timeline:

Scottsale Police say an investigation began in May of this year when a victim's wallet was taken while grocery shopping.

"The cards that were stolen from the wallet were quickly used to purchase over $4,000 in electronics," police said in an Aug. 9 news release.

During the investigation, detectives learned other Valley and state agencies were also investigating Jimenez-Mojica and Ortega.

They all banded together and followed up with victims across the Valley.

"The South American Theft Group was responsible for at least five thefts and over $10,000 in fraudulent purchases in Scottsdale cases alone," police said.

Goodyear Police linked three recent theft cases back to Jimenez-Mojica and Ortega that happened on May 8 and June 7. They were "using the same tactics."

Then, on Aug. 6 at around 10:15 p.m., the two were arrested.

What's next:

Jimenez-Mojica and Ortega were booked into a Maricopa County jail on suspicion of theft-purse snatch; theft-organized retail; fraudulent use of credit card; aggravated ID theft; taking the identity of another and illegal control of an enterprise.

"Goodyear and Scottsdale detectives coordinated interviews, leading to charges in their respective cases," police said.

The Scottsdale Police Department is working with other Valley law enforcement agencies to find out if any additional crimes were committed.

Dig deeper:

In March 2024, Scottsdale Police investigated what they called the "dinner-time burglaries," which also involved the South American Theft Group.

These were the first arrests in Scottsdale related to the ongoing investigation into the groups targeting high-end neighborhoods. Thefts were reported in Phoenix and Paradise Valley as well.

Then in May, FOX 10 reported on more burglaries that police say seven members of the South American Theft Group committed.

One was in Tempe at a home located near Southern Avenue and Loop 101 and the other in Mesa near Brown Road and Val Vista Drive.

They are also accused of burglaries in California, Oregon and Washington.